3 brothers fight for deceased mom’s house

THREE brothers are claiming the house their deceased mother lived in, according to a lawsuit filed in the High Court.

One of the brothers, Pooran Samlal, of Quinam Road, Penal, sued his two other brothers, Bissoondath and Bridglal, in which they are claiming the small house their mother lived in. But, he is contending that despite other lands which his mother left and which he is willing to give them, the brothers are not interested.

Samlal, in a lawsuit filed by attorney Stephen Boodram who is instructing attorney Jeevan Andrew Rampersad, sued the brothers in the High Court. Their mother died a few years ago and Samlal said in his lawsuit that Bissoondath started painting the house. He (Bissoodath) wants the house, Samlal claims, which stands on lands known as parcel four. He also began to do some reconstruction works.

Samlal contends that parcel four on which the house stands, and parcel one, should go to him, while Bissoondath and Bridglal should get parcels two and three respectively.

But Samlal pleaded that he and his brothers are all interested in parcel four. His attorney has written to Bissoondath requesting that he stop any reconstruction of the house. Samlal further said that he has made an attempt to invite his brothers to join in having the lands partitioned, but they have refused.

He said, however, that while he is interested in having the lands partitioned, brothers Bissoondath and Bridglal are interested in the parcel of land on which the house stands - parcel four.

The case will come up on Friday before Justice Devendra Rampersad in the San Fernando High Court. Samlal is seeking an injunction restraining Bissoondath from carrying out any construction on the house. Also, he is asking that the court makes an order for the land to be partitioned.