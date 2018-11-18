Joshua’s bright lights Sanfest best monologue winner wants to be a movie star

San Fernando Boys RC student Joshua Ramcallian won the prize of Most Outstanding Performer, one of several, at the 2018 Sanfest competition held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. He also won the best monologue for Cricket Tina.

Joshua Ramcallian.

Remember the name.

He may very well be TT’s next Black Panther.

Ramcallian, 10, recently won the Best Monologue category of the 2018 Sanfest competition, and has expectations of becoming an actor.

The San Fernando Boys' RC Primary School student, who is preparing to write the SEA examinations next year, delivered a riveting performance of a monologue titled, Cricket Tina, which recounts his adventures with his cricket bat named Tina. The bat saves him from a number of predicaments including a shark attack and a dog attack.

The monologue was written by his standard five teacher, Wayne Daniel Pitt.

Ramcallian told Newsday Kids he took between three to four weeks to memorise the monologue and with his teacher’s assistance, developed the character to play the role.

“I was on the beach with my bat cricket Tina, she helped me with many things like a shark attack, a dog attack.”

And then raising his voice, he recited a verse from the monologue:

“Shark attack–cricket Tina swing into action, man she leave that shark teethless.

"Dog attack–cricket Tina once again swing into action, she beat that dog for six.”

Asked how he felt after winning the competition, Ramcallian said, “I felt ecstatic. I felt so proud, feel like shedding a tear.”

And did he shed a tear.

“No, I kept it in.”

He said his first goal is to gain entrance to Presentation College, San Fernando and then pursue his acting career.

“I love playing games, I love to act, and my dream is to be an actor. I hope one day I could act in a movie like Black Panther.”

Asked where he could have learned to act, he credited his mother, Luanne Sampson Ramcallian, who also performed dramatic monologues when she was younger.

“She taught me my first monologue–the Tribute to Sir Ellis Clarke when I was in standard four for my class project.”

And what are his favourite things?

“I like to sleep, I like to play games, I like to eat.”

He said his favourite food is roti. Roti and anything, especially duck.

How he would describe himself?

“I am handsome, gentle, funny…I am the funny person in the family.”

Meanwhile, his mother said she knew he had drama in his veins as “from a baby, he was always dramatic” and possessed a love for being on stage. No matter where it happened to be located.

“His facial expressions. I knew that he would have been in this part because his facial expression was the thing growing up. And then he always liked the stage, because as a child, if my in-laws carried him anywhere, he was always running on the people stage to do something like dancing, singing or just being funny. He always liked the stage, he likes to take control of the crowd because he always have people laughing.”

And regarding his acting aspirations?

“I will continue to lead him on this path, academics and after God, everything is possible.”