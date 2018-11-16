Warrant issued for top official of social development ministry

Fraud Squad police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a top official at the Ministry of Social Development with the alleged defrauding of the Trinidad and Tobago Government of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Between Monday and yesterday, 12 employees of the same ministry along with the clerks were detained by Fraud Squad officers in connection with alleged fraud linked to the flood relief grants which were recently distributed to affected people following last month's flooding.

On Monday two employees of the Social Development Ministry were detained at he Treasury after they allegedly went there to collect money on behalf of two officials of the ministry.

One of the arrested 12 was said to be co-operating with investigators on Thursday and gave useful information which led to a warrant being issued for the official.

Police said calls to the man's phone went unanswered and he was not at home when officers went to arrest him.