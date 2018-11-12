25 cops transferred for refusing polygraph tests

Twenty-five police officers who failed to submit themselves to a voluntary polygraph test were transferred with immediate effect last week.

The decision by the Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to order the transfers was supported by the Police Social and Welfare Association. Some of the transferred officers are seeking legal redress of their transfers claiming that submitting themselves to a voluntary polygraph test is not part of their terms and conditions of employment.

The commissioner said he is not afraid of any legal challenges claiming that he has court clothes.