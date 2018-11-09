PM: No need for independent housing fraud inquiry

PM Dr Keith Rowley. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

JULIEN NEAVES

The PRIME Minister says there is no need for an independent investigation into alleged fraud in the distribution of housing units by the Housing Ministry.

Dr Rowley was responding to a prime minister's question in the House yesterday from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on whether there should be an independent inquiry in the light of the scandal reported in the press over officers of the ministry being involved in alleged fraud. He was likely referring to the issue of the eviction of the Sorzano family from their Greenvale Park, La Horquetta home on Wednesday after documents apparently giving them consent to live there were deemed fraudulent.

Rowley said the ministry had demonstrated its ability to pursue investigations and the Eden Gardens land purchase (in Couva), which was currently before the court, was the best example. He said the current issue involved the improper occupation of one unit, and with the competence shown by the ministry in the Eden Gardens case, "This matter can be dealt with without an independent inquiry."

Moonilal asked if there should not be a neutral and independent inquiry, since reference has been made to a deputy permanent secretary, a permanent secretary and a former housing minister rather than an internal investigation. Rowley responded he was not aware of the details and all he had seen was what was in the media.

"If it turns out that the ministry can report that there are situations involving public servants, as my colleague has determined, I would see no problem with the appropriate investigations being undertaken. But I am not aware of what he just said."

He was also asked when construction on the new Tobago airport terminal will begin. Rowley said a request for proposal has gone out, the closing date is February 1, 2019 and the project should start sometime in 2019.