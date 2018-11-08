N Touch
Friday 9 November 2018
Letters to the Editor

Anti-education call by TTUTA

THE EDITOR: The TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) continues to demonstrate anti-education sentiments by asking teachers to wear red with immediate effect and mobilise for further action against their employer, the Ministry of Education and the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO).

TTUTA made a similar call in September when it asked teachers to stay home and rest and reflect in support of the OWTU and Petrotrin employees.

I am of the view that this action by TTUTA in an already tense industrial relations climate is uncalled for and will send the wrong signal to students who look up to teachers as role models.

There must be other ways in which issues such as salary negotiations involving the CPO and TTUTA can be addressed

between the both parties. I do not support that form of open

demonstration from teachers in the classroom during teaching time.

This will certainly have a negative effect on students. Our students are losing too much teaching time and every effort must be made to settle differences in a more respectful and friendly manner.

SHARON SURJOO, Carenage

