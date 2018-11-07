Petrotrin staff donate to flood victims

Petrotrin Executive Director Reynold Ajodhasingh (right) hands over relief supplies to a representative of the TT Red Cross Society.

PETROTRIN employees have donated thousands of dollars’ worth of goods to flood victims.

In a release on Monday Petrotrin said a flood relief drive was held from October 22-26, after the widespread flooding that devastated various parts of Trinidad during the weekend of October 20.

The items collected included toiletries, cleaning supplies, ready-to-eat non-perishable food items and ready-to-drink beverages including bottled water, juice and milk.

Executive director Reynold Ajodhasingh officially handed over the items on behalf of Petrotrin and its employees to the South branch of the TT Red Cross Society.

Ajodhasingh said over the years Petrotrin’s employees have always been ready, willing and able to lend a helping hand to those affected by tragic and unforeseen circumstances. He commended them for their generous response to the flood relief drive, particularly at a time of organisational and personal changes, and expressed his confidence that these employees will continue to support those in need, regardless of where their future paths take them.

The Red Cross Society, which has been co-ordinating relief efforts in conjunction with regional corporations and the Defence Force, will oversee the distribution of the items to those most in need.