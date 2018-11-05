Body found in parked car

Members of the North Eastern Division Task Force made a gruesome discovery this morning during a patrol along the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, when they found a gold-coloured Peugot car with an elderly man slumped behind the wheel.

Police said at around 11 am pedestrians reported that they noticed the car, which they said had not moved for hours, near the Croisee.

Police knocked on the window and when they received no response from the driver, opened the door and noticed a foul stench and that the man was dead.

The man has been identified as Dennis Bruce.

Police reported seeing vomit inside the vehicle and up to this time do not suspect foul play.

Investigators believe the body may have been in the sun since yesterday, because of the smell.

The body was sent to the Mt Hope Hospital and an autopsy to determine the cause of death is expected to be conducted on Wednesday.