Memorial fund page for late footballer Tyson

Reuel Tyson

A MEMORIAL fund page in the name of Reuel Tyson, 20, has been created through the Jefferson College Foundation to help the footballer’s family defray funeral expenses.

Tyson, of Union Hall in San Fernando, died in a car accident in the United States on Saturday which left several people injured, including two other Trinidadians.

Tyson, a football scholarship winner from St Benedict’s College, La Romaine, was a member/freshman of the Jefferson College football team.

According to a post yesterday afternoon from Jefferson College’s Facebook page, it said that the College is extremely thankful for the overwhelming support and concern that has been expressed in the wake of this tragedy for Tyson and his family, and for others who were involved.

“The care and compassion that has come from all parts of our campus community have truly exemplified the Jefferson College spirit. Your continued thoughts for the Tyson family and his fellow teammates are appreciated,” it said.

“Thank you to our Jefferson College community for pulling together and for supporting one another during this difficult time.”

Students, faculty/staff, and community members were invited to attend a memorial service for Tyson from 3 pm yesterday at the Field House on the Hillsboro campus. The service is to be led by adjunct instructor Joshua Noah and include musical selections, guest speakers, and a candle lighting observance at the football field. Funeral arrangements in Trinidad have not been finalised yet.

The college is offering free counselling resources to all students and faculty/staff in which all services are confidential.

Anyone may contribute at https://jeffco.ejoinme.org/reueltysonmemorialfund.

The accident happened at the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Saturday night.

He was a passenger in a car driven by Mickel Ravello, 20, also of San Fernando, with three other passengers. Another Trinidadian Mylz Barrington, 20, of Princes Town was also injured in the accident.