Youth Linkers told 'stand on integrity'

FORTY participants in Republic Bank's Youth Link Apprenticeship programme were told to be "gentlemen and ladies whose actions embody integrity", by general manger, group human resources, Anna-Maria Garcia-Brooks.

Garcia-Brooks explained to the students that integrity meant doing the right thing at all times and in all circumstances, whether or not anyone was watching.

“As you go through life you will realise that acting with integrity is not always as simple as you might imagine. There will be times when you will have to muster up courage to do the right thing, to challenge or even oppose someone in authority and sometimes, even stand alone in a decision that is based on integrity," she said.

Garcia-Brooks spoke during the launch of the programme at the bank’s head office, Park Street, Port of Spain on October 24.

“The places integrity takes you can be lonely at times and intimidating because no young person likes to be alone. But the results of your honest actions will be worth the discomfort.”

She told the students that as they go through life, they will realise their ability to discern and choose between right and wrong will be tested.

“Sadly, we live in a world where integrity is not always a top priority. Where the lines between right and wrong are blurring at a dizzying pace, and where the end often justifies the means.

“Youth Links, please remember that the end does not always justify the means. Getting a job because you falsified certificates are not justifiable – it is not okay. Trust is inextricably linked to integrity. So as budding professionals always remember that your character is all that you have. Guard and protect it jealously. Be men and women, gentlemen and ladies whose actions embody integrity.”

Garcia-Brooks told the student for the next seven months the programme will equip them with basic training and marketable skills in business-related disciplines in order to improve career options.

Managing director Nigel Baptiste challenged the students to use their experience with the programme and resources available to them to make a positive impact in society.

He encouraged the students to build themselves up in ways that are mindful and helpful to the well being of people who are different from them and who may not have had the good fortune to have opportunities they have been given.

"You have so many resources available to you. Certainly more than I did when I was your age to make a positive contribution to issues that are important to you. The internet, social media, smart phones and all the modern ways of communicating have given you more power to use your voices and influence your peers in positive ways, than I think you realise."

The apprenticeship programme is in its 33rd year and is open to secondary school graduates from the business studies stream, ages 16 to 19.