Wildlife Conservationists: don’t kill wildlife

File photo: Some of the protected wildlife in TT.

DIRECTOR of Wildlife and Environmental Protection of TT (WEPTT) Kristopher Rattansingh yesterday pleaded with members of the public affected by the recent floods to avoid killing snakes, caimans and other wildlife found in their homes and yards.

Rattansingh also advised that people must first have a permit to catch caimans and while it is not against the law to eat the reptile, he strongly advised the law be adhered to.

He said his association remains neutral on the issue of people consuming caimans, however Rattansingh said during the recent floods in Central, Greenvale and the south eastern parts of the country he received more than three dozen calls from the public asking for advice on how to deal with snakes and other animals found at peoples’ homes.

Rattansingh said he advised that the animals and reptiles be allowed to leave freely without harm.