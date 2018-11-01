Tobago supports Sandals project

The pool with a swim-up bar next to the beach at the Sandals Royal Barbados resort. Photo taken from http://cdn.sandals.com

RICHARDSON DHALAI

SAYING Tobago is in need of new investments, hospitality management consultant Rene Seepersadsingh said the tourism industry on the sister isle is “looking forward” to the Sandals project as long as the industry is given the same type of concessions that may be given to the multi-national resort chain.

“I think in general the industry is looking forward and in support of the project in the assumption that government recently committed it will also give consideration to the rest of the industry in terms of concessions and benefits. Any advantages it may give to any investors that the existing industry, considerations is given as well to the existing industry which has been in decline for such a long time.

I can’t speak for the entire industry, I think for the most part yes, there are a lot of players that are in support because the reality is Tobago does need new investment and having a branded resort is going to enhance the product and once it complements the rest of the industry, I don’t see anybody having an objection.”

Seepersadsingh is a hospitality management consultant based in Tobago

He said a concern which is being raised, and which had been addressed by Sandals chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, is the perception that Sandals is the solution for Tobago’s tourist industry saying the resort had to be “part of the overall product of Tobago.”

Asked about negative publicity surrounding the project, he said this could be linked to the perception of secrecy regarding concessions and even the project’s site.

“There has been an ongoing debate about transparency regarding the transaction but I think Sandals has made it clear that they don’t have any objection to transparency and I don’t think it is not unreasonable for any citizen, not just limited to Tobago to want to know because once state funds are being used, so I guess once government clarifies and clears it may alleviate some of those concerns and objections.

The site, well even that is not entirely clear, they identified the Golden Grove/ Buccoo area so I suppose once the government has signed or they have completed their negotiations, that exact area would be identified but I know in general it seems to be that area.”

He said the industry was in receipt of a few concessions under the Tourism Development Act but this is dependent on the type of project which is being developed. Meanwhile, Stewart, speaking to media personnel at Sandals Barbados over the weekend, said concession granted to the company would also be available to the entire hotel sector.