Policeman denies having Angostura contract

NALINEE SEELAL

A police sergeant who was named as the director of a security company with a major contract from Angostura Ltd has denied the allegations.

However, Mark Hernandez, a Special Reserve officer, reportedly admitted his wife is a director of the security company and he is involved in a consultancy with Angostura, which he is permitted to do as an auxiliary policeman.

CoP Gary Griffith contacted Hernandez, who is part of the newly formed Special Operations Response Team, early today after another newspaper reported he had a contract with Angostura as a security consultant.

Griffith told Newsday, “Now that the police service's name has been put into this, my initial investigation has revealed that Sgt Mark Hernandez is not a director of any company and he had authorisation (from) the then acting Commissioner of Police in 2010 to be involved in consultancy and training.

"A police officer can be involved in working in a private capacity if approved by the CoP, on the condition that it does not affect his condition of duties. That is under Police Service Regulation 133. This has nothing to do with the police service.

He has not breached any rules in the regulations of the police service.

"I contacted him this morning and he gave me information which I was able to verify.”

Hernandez was reported to have million-dollar contracts with Angostura, the award of which is now being investigated by PriceWaerhouse Coopers.

Today president of the Police Social Welfare Association InspMichael Seales said Hernandez is an SRP.

He explained, “SRPs' contracts are part-time officers, which is either temporary work time or temporary part time. This means they can take up second employment or engage...in any business, because their whole employment is based on part time (service), and (they are) available to the police service as auxiliary support.”

Sources close to Hernandez said he is seeking legal redress.