Jury reveals Green Screen winners tomorrow

Carver Bacchus, Green Screen founder/director with Clarence Rambarath, Minister of Land, Agriculture and Marine Resources and Canadian High Commissioner Carla Hogan-Rufelds.

WINNERS of two categories in the Very Short Shorts Mobile Film Competition will be announced tomorrow at the opening night gala of Green Screen – The Environmental Film Festival. In addition to the screening of Anote’s Ark, the Jury Award: Overall Winner and Jury Award: Youth Winner (17-25 years) will receive their prizes of $10,000 courtesy SWMCOL and $5,000 courtesy FilmTT.

Launched this year on World Environment Day, June 5, the competition required filmmakers to create one-minute videos using mobile devices that highlighted the theme Stories of our Rivers and Seas. Over 40 submissions were received and 20 finalist films were selected.

New and experienced filmmakers accepted the challenge to participate in the competition’s inaugural installment, intended to be a regular festival feature going forward, said a media release Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote for The People’s Choice Award during the festival: opening night, on November 2 at LofTT Gallery and the closing night. The winner will be named after votes have been tallied at the festival closing night event at Grundlos Kollectiv on November 3.

The Very Short Shorts Mobile Film Competition is part of Green Screen’s commitment to developing a platform for innovative film development and distribution in the coming year and beyond, the release said. The festival is also sponsored by FilmTT, Atlantic, the Canada High Commission and Culturego Magazine.

The names of the 20 finalists and their films are:

Agua Santa River, by Janis Mollineau

All I See Is Water Dancing, by Andre Bagoo

Almond by the Sea, by Samantha Ramcharitar

Cry, by Ayesha Jordan

Garbage Collector, by Kirk Budhooram Hope For The Hatchlings, by Kaaria Quash

I, Refuse, by Red Frederick

Life and Death, by Sonja Dumas

Life Is Like A River, by Shandice Majeed

Litterbug Goes To The Beach, by Kav Ganness

Mission With Destinee, by Stephen Doobal

Protect What’s Yours, by Kevin Bhall

The Last Dance of the Scarlet Ibis, by Andre Bagoo

The Tides, by Delana Indar

Trashed, by Juliette McCawley

Toco Tim and the Turtles – Issue 1, by Steven Edwards

Toco Tim and the Turtles – Issue 2, by Steven Edwards

Soluble, by Shane Hosein

Sun, Sea and Sargassum, by Malik Kelly

Changes, by David Parris

For more info: visit greenscreentt.com or check facebook.com/greenscreentt/