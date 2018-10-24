Government accepts $4 m foreign aid

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaking at the sod turning cermony for the Deigo Martin Health centre on the Wendy Fitzwilliam Boulevard. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Government has accepted close to $4 million dollars in aid from three institutions, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF).

Each bank offered US$ 200,000 (TT$1.3 million) to provide relief support after flooding devastated East and Central Trinidad, in what the Prime Minister, on Saturday, described as a national disaster.

During the sod-turning ceremony for the Diego Martin health centre this morning, Dr Rowley said Government had accepted the offers of aid from the institutions.

"We are very grateful and we accepted it," Rowley said.