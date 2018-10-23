Matches postponed by flooding No Pro League until Oct 30:

THERE is mixed news over the respective statuses at the top local football leagues, owing to the current weather,which has resulted in widespread flooding.

Matches in the Pro League have been postponed until October 30, in the aftermath of what the Prime Minister termed a “national disaster.”

Last weekend’s games, in Round Two Match Day Four were cancelled because of the weather, and will most likely be staged next week.

The TT Super League has adopted a “wait-and-see” approach with regard to its matches, according to president Keith Look Loy.

FC Santa Rosa are expected to host Club Sando at the Arima Velodrome from 7 pm today, while two matches are on the agenda for tomorrow – Prison Service against Matura ReUnited at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Arouca from 3.30 pm, and leaders Queen’s Park against San Fernando Giants at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, from 7 pm.

Look Loy said yesterday, “Things are up in the air. We’ll have to see what actually happens on the day before we make a decision.”

At this stage, games are set to resume in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division tomorrow.

Six out of the seven matches in Round 11 were postponed on Saturday owing to the weather. St Benedict’s travelled to Tobago to defeat cellar-placed Bishop’s High 2-1.

No new date has been confirmed for those games cancelled on Saturday – East Mucurapo vs St Anthony’s, QRC vs Carapichaima East, San Juan North vs Presentation San Fernando, St Mary’s vs Trinity East, Trinity Moka vs Naparima and Valencia vs Fatima.

On the schedule for Round 12 tomorrow are Bishop’s vs Valencia, Carapichaima East vs St Mary’s, East Mucurapo vs Trinity Moka, QRC vs St Benedict’s, St Anthony’s vs Fatima, St Augustine vs San Juan North and Trinity East vs Presentation San Fernando.