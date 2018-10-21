N Touch
Monday 22 October 2018
Walk against polio postponed

THE End Polio Now Awareness Walk hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Central, East and North Clusters scheduled for 7 am on Saturday at the Queen’s Park Savannah was postponed as a result of the continuing bad weather. In the meantime, Rotary clubs are co-ordinating disaster relief for their affected communities.

Collection points have been set up to receive items such as: bottled water, clothes, sheets, towels, diapers, toiletries, canned goods and non-perishable food (including baby formula).

The flood relief collection points are:

Second Crossing Hardware, 247 Eastern Main Road, Arouca from Monday to Friday between 8 am to 5 pm, Saturday from 8 am to 3pm;

Kelly Tyres Sales and Service, 33 Eastern Main Road, Petit Bourg on Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to noon;

A1 Auto Supplies, Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Maraj Street, Tunapuna on Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and on Saturday between 8 am to noon; and the Caribbean Eye Institute, 5 Igneri Road in Valsayn South on Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and on Saturday between 8 am to 12 noon.

The collection point in Port of Spain is Goodwill Industries, Fitzblackman Drive on Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm. People who would like to make donations in south Trinidad should contact Kelvin Sookraj at 770-5435. Those in Tobago should call Stephen Sandy at 377-2246.

