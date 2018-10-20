Walk against polio postponed

Residents make their way through floodwaters on the main road in Sangre Grande on Saturday. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

The End Polio Now Awareness Walk hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Central, East and North Clusters scheduled for 7 am at the Queen’s Park Savannah has been postponed as a result of the continuing bad weather.

In the meantime, Rotary clubs are co-ordinating disaster relief for their affected communities.

Collection points have been set up to receive items such as: bottled water, clothes, sheets, towels, ,diapers, toiletries, canned goods and non-perishable food (including baby formula).

The flood relief collection points are:

Second Crossing Hardware, 247 Eastern Main Road, Arouca (Monday to Friday 8am -5pm, Saturday 8am-3pm); Kelly Tyres Sales and Service,33 Eastern Main Road, Petit Bourg (Monday to Friday 9am to 4pm, Saturday 9 am to noon); A1 Auto Supplies, Churchill Roosevelt Highway and Maraj Street, Tunapuna (Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm, Saturday 8 am to noon; Caribbean Eye Institute, 5 Igneri Road, Valsayn South (Monday to Friday 8 am to 4 pm, Saturday 8 am to noon).

The collection point in Port of Spain is Goodwill Industries,Fitzblackman Drive (Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm).

People who would like to make donations in south Trinidad should contact Kelvin Sookraj at 770-5435. Those in Tobago should call Stephen Sandy at 377-2246.