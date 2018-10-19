Ramdin backs TT’s ‘world class’ batsmen Red Force captain unfazed by inconsistent form

Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin batting vs Guyana Jaguars earlier this month at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

RED FORCE captain Denesh Ramdin expects his team’s unconvincing batting effort in the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 to improve as his team is equipped with “world class” players.

Red Force clinched a spot in the semifinals with a seven-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes in a rain-affected match at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, on Wednesday night.

In a match shortened to 38 overs per team, Volcanoes were bundled out for 78 in 22.1 overs, with leg spinner Imran Khan grabbing 3/13 in four overs for Red Force.

In reply, Red Force were in a spot of bother as they were reduced to 23 for three in the sixth over with Kieron Pollard (duck), Jason Mohammed (three) and Darren Bravo (duck) failing to make an impact. The in-form pair of Lendl Simmons and Nicholas Pooran avoided any further damage, as Red Force raced to 83/3 after 9.4 overs. Simmons ended on 52 not out off 30 balls with five fours and four sixes and Pooran contributed 25 not out.

Pooran scored half centuries in the first three matches of the tournament, before Simmons took over to blaze three half centuries on the trot in the last three matches.

Ramdin is confident the rest of his batsmen will show their class. “I have no problem with the top order, Simmons has three half centuries so far, Pooran has been batting good, so the rest of the guys probably just need to spend some more time in the middle. No doubt they will come good, world class players we have in our line up.”

Ramdin is challenging his batsmen to get to triple figures, as no Red Force batsman has reached the century milestone. “I do believe we could go further in terms of our batting. I think the bowling has been doing a good job for us, so hopefully one or two of them can pull off a couple centuries in the next two games and we get more confidence going into the bigger games in Barbados.”

The Red Force skipper said the team accomplished their first target of getting into the knock-out phase, which will be held in Barbados. “That was our main goal to get out of the group stages. Last year we did not do that, so I was happy that we could (qualify) and hopefully we could keep momentum going forward for the rest of the games.”

Since Evin Lewis left Red Force to join West Indies 50-over team for the India tour, which he eventually turned down for personal reasons, Ramdin has used a number of opening pairs. Ramdin, Pollard and Kyle Hope have all opened the batting with Simmons since Lewis left the Red Force after three matches. On the different combinations, Ramdin said, “We just trying out a few things, it does not really matter who opens. Whether we get a good start or not, we have enough players in our line-up to put up a good total on the board.”

There has been a lot of rain in Trinidad over the past few days, but if the skies are clear enough Red Force will play West Indies B at BLCA from 11.30 am today in their penultimate group match.

TODAY’S FIXTURES (11.30 am)

Windward Islands Volcanoes vs Guyana Jaguars, Queen’s Park Oval

TT Red Force vs West Indies B, Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Canada - Bye