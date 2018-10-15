Bishop suspected of killing pastor: ‘I did it because she wanted to leave me’

A 46-year-old Guyanese bishop, who migrated to this country a few years ago and who was held on Sunday in connection with the stabbing death of his 42-year-old companion, told police he was sorry for his actions but carried out the act in a fit of rage.

The bishop reportedly hired a friend to take him to Valencia where he had planned to hide out after the murder of pastor Alisha Ali, 42, but was arrested hours after the killing.

Sunday around midday, Eastern Division police, acting on a tip-off, arrested the bishop who was on his way to a house.

He confessed to Ali's murder and expressed remorse for his actions. Ali, a mother of two, was fatally stabbed on Saturday night after an argument with the suspect.

An eyewitness told police the suspect took out a bread knife with a blue handle from the kitchen and stabbed Ali between the face and neck.