Do something about bullies

THE EDITOR: I am making a call to the powers that be to take the initiative and deal with this bullying/ violent situation before its too late.

I have seen far too many of these social media school fights and never hear about the outcome of such terrible behaviour. Its time to take a stand let the children know enough is enough that we the people had enough of this ridiculous behaviour.

At the Parliament, can't both sides work on legislation that could help prevent bullying, treat with the bullying epidemic in our schools, organise help for known bullies and protection for victims of bullying? We need to address this issue urgently, it is already out of hand.

I must also make mention of how it irks me to watch the Parliamentary Channel and observe these "respectable" adults being referred to as "the honourable" this or that, behaving in a less than honourable manner – name calling, teasing back and forth, not listening to the Speaker of the House. The youth are looking at you, what examples are you setting? This is one of the highest levels of public office/ service and it is made to seem so undesirable.

What do you think the Parliament would become when the youth have to take over? Please set a proper example.

KIZZY WILLIAMS via e-mail