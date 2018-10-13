Dragon Boat Festival starts today

THE 13th Annual Dragon Boat Festival takes place today and tomorrow, with over 20 teams competing in various categories.

The popular sporting event hosted by the Chinese Bicentennial Limited (CBL) and the TT Dragon Boat Federation in association with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, will start at 8 am today with heats at the Chaguaramas Boardwalk.

Tomorrow, from 8 am, at the same venue, the qualifying teams representing local dragon boat clubs in various categories will compete.

In addition, patrons can enjoy music from the internationally-acclaimed TT Chinese Steel Ensemble and authentic Chinese cuisine will be on sale.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Dragon Boat racing is deeply rooted in Chinese culture with a history of over 2000 years and has been growing in popularity in particular among local secondary schools.

The Dragon Boat Festival was one of two legacy items emanating out of the Chinese Bicentennial Anniversary celebrations in 2006 that would live well beyond the celebrations in 2006. The other is the Chinese Steel Ensemble.

The activity is in commemoration of the 212th anniversary of the arrival of Chinese in TT. The event is usually staged annually on the Sunday nearest October 12 to mark the occasion of the arrival of the first group of 194 Chinese who travelled to TT’s shores on the Fortitude.

The CBL is grateful to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, the Chaguaramas Development Authority, Excellent Stores Group of Companies and Shield Security Services Limited for their generous support.