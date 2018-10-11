Taxi collision injures 6

Photo sourced on Facebook. Credit unknown.

Two drivers and four passengers were severely injured during a head-on collision along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road, a few hours ago.

According to reports around 6.10 am Darrell Lewis was in his vehicle with three passengers while driving North along Manzanilla/Mayaro Road, when Keston Jordan, 39, driving in the opposite direction, picked up a skid and collided head-on with Lewis’ taxi.

The occupants of both cars were severely injured.

Other drivers who witnessed the collision assisted the injured who were all taken to the Mayaro District Hospital where they were being treated up until a short while ago.

Police said the drivers were in critical condition. Investigations are continuing.