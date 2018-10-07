Healthcare really sad

THE EDITOR: I am saddened by the healthcare in Trinidad.

Recently, on a visit to the San Fernando General Hospital, my mother was told she needed to do some blood work. She completed the blood work on the prescribed days. However, when she went back for the reading of the results, she was told all her blood tests had been lost and that she may need to repeat them.

This is very upsetting to a patient’s ears, especially when this is not the first time something like this has happened. What are we doing to solve the problems at our health institutions?

On another occasion, visiting the Marabella Health Centre with my mother, I observed the manner in which the staff spoke to patients. How do we expect to improve our healthcare service when it feels we are at war with the people who are supposed to assist us?

I am calling on the Minister of Health to deal with these situations so the medical institutions can be safe and secure.

SARAH LALL via e-mail