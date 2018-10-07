Chrystal Murray: Reading between the lines of learning difficulties

Principal and teacher Chrystal Murray. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.”

― William Arthur Ward

Chrystal Murray loves imparting knowledge, and she is good at it. But the 35-year-old founder, principal and teacher at Shalom's Specialist Educational Institute in El Socorro has a special interest in helping children who have reading challenges. “Our main focus at Shalom's is children who struggle with reading, especially because of dyslexia,” she told WMN.

The facility was opened two years ago and caters to children from ages five to ten. “We have an after school homework club from Monday to Thursday, and reading classes on Saturdays. We know that a lot of working parents are busy and may not have the time to supervise home work as they should, so we offer this service.

"As a professional mother, a service like this was something I always craved. I always desired a place where my children could go after school and have all their homework, projects and assignments completed."

Murray has been an educator for well over a decade, and teaches English and History at the Advanced Solutions Technical Institute in El Socorro, where she is also the principal. Additionally, she tutors reading and creative writing to children preparing for the Secondary Examination Assessment exam. “I was always so busy that I didn’t even notice that my own son was struggling with reading. He is very smart and was able to mask it. It was not until his teacher called me in that I realised there was a problem. I was devastated. I felt like I had failed him.” That was the beginning of Shalom's.

“There I was teaching other people’s children to read and my own son was struggling. I had a psycho educational test done on him and the psychologist recommended that I take him out of the public school system, which I realise doesn’t cater to the needs to children with special needs. It always bothered me that I did not pick up on his challenges and I decided to do something about it.”

Murray said she is certified with the Higher Potential for Learning, a recognised international educational consulting and training organisation that provides education professionals, policy makers, and parents with the skills needed to promote a healthy, positive learning culture for children. Her other four members of staff are also qualified to treat with children with special educational needs.

“Each child’s reading challenge is different. Some may be struggling with decoding, others with comprehension. Some with fluency, another may have problems with phonemic fluency. As a result we do one-on-one classes, which the parents appreciate." Her goal for Shalom's in 2019 is to extend its services on a full time basis. "I love teaching and helping my students." She encourages parents to do what is best for their children if they realise their little ones need help.

"At Shalom's there is no need to be ashamed. We offer your children the time, love and motivation they need. We make them feel comfortable and meet them where they are."

Murray is currently enrolled at the University of the Southern Caribbean where she is pursuing a Masters in Educational Psychology. "The psycho ed test my son had to undergo was extremely expensive, and this motivated me to do this course of study. When I become certified, I plan to offer the service at minimal cost to parents, or even pro bono in some cases."

But the mother of three is not just about teaching academics. As president the Halo Outreach Foundation, an NGO that assists battered women and disadvantaged and displaced families, Murray said her formation of the organisation stemmed from witnessing her mother falling victim to domestic abuse. "At Halo we partner with other organisations to teach women life skills. We teach things such as baking, so that they can start their own businesses. We also teach things like good customer service so they will understand it is not just about taking people's money for a product, but for the whole package, service and all. We also engage them in spiritual development."

Beginning November 1, the foundation will host a food and toy drive to help needy, single-parent families. "Christmas is coming and we want to be able to give out hampers to families who need help. We are asking people to donate canned foods, non perishable goods, toys for the children. Whatever they can give will be appreciated." Items can be dropped off at 38 El Socorro Main Road, San Juan, between 8 am and 6 pm, Monday to Friday.