Moruga Hill rice – grain of growth for agri-industry

Moruga Hill rice on display during a tour of a production facility in Moruga on September 26. FILE PHOTO/ANIL RAMPERSAD

THE planting and processing of Moruga Hill rice is something that has real commercial opportunities for those who are willing to invest in it. Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis expressed this opinion at a grant funding ceremony in Moruga on September 25.

TT is the only place in the Western Hemisphere to grow Moruga Hill rice which is also known as African Hill rice. A recent New York Times article said the rice was brought to Trinidad from 1815-16 by the Merikins, a group of American slaves who were given land in Trinidad in 1800s after serving in the War of 1812.

This hill rice was eaten in the US during the period of slavery, however, the strain was lost as other imported strains took hold. Researchers have called the Moruga Hill rice a significant scientific discovery as it can allow for the cultivation of rice crops on dry land.

Francis, who is also a Minister of State in the Education Ministry, admitted that as a native of Moruga he initially was “not a fan of hill rice.”

He told the gathering that as a young person, the planting of hill rice was seen as something that “old people did.” But Francis said times were changing and there is a well defined market for hill rice locally, regionally and internationally.

He said this was due in part to the Moruga diaspora which reaches far beyond the shores of TT. Francis said people in TT have long debated issues such as economic diversification, reducing the food import bill and boosting food security.

Francis said the country’s economic circumstances now dictate that all three things be done at the same time. He said it has also caused people to look differently at agriculture. He observed, “Agriculture is no longer an old man in tall boots with a machete.”

Francis said there are real opportunities for young people to make a living in agriculture, earn revenue for themselves and for the country as well. In terms of Moruga/Tableland, Francis said the constituency was blessed with land for agriculture. He hoped activities such as the planting of hill rice would stop the drift of young people from Moruga to urban parts of TT.

Francis said the planting of hill rice showed it is possible for young people to make a career for themselves within the community where they live.

At the ceremony, Caribbean Sea and Air Marketing (producers of Moruga Hill rice) were presented with a $317,500 in grant funding from the Trade and Industry Ministry’s Research and Development Facility (RDF) by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

“We want to see this product all over TT and externally as well,” Gopee-Scoon told the gathering. CEO Mark Forgenie said TT was the only country in the world producing hill rice. He added that Moruga is the only location in TT where the product is grown.

Gopee-Scoon also said discussions would be held with Caribbean Sea and Air Marketing about accessing funding from the Grant Fund facility as well. She said hill rice had marketability, likeability and health benefits.

Gopee-Scoon said this was in keeping with Government’s efforts to diversify the economy and foster the growth of small and micro enterprises. She said these businesses are important to TT’s economic diversification.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat agreed. He told Forgenie, “You have an outstanding product that fits a niche market in the country and around the world.” Rambharat added, “ You have people who are prepared to pay the price to get a superior product.”

Saying his family grew up in Moruga, Rambharat said, “We have consumed this (hill rice) for a very long time. This hill rice makes you strong, resilient and built to last into the long term.”