Athlete in hit-and-run probe released

THE suspect held in connection with the hit-and-run accident in July that claimed the life of Lenora Patrick, 55, of Mary’s Hill, has been released.

The world championship gold medallist surrendered to police on Sunday at the Barataria Police Station, accompanied by his attorney. He was then transferred to Tobago, where he was handed over to the Scarborough police.

The athlete was placed on ID parade on Tuesday and released yesterday around noon. He was the only suspect held.

Asst Supt for Tobago West David Powder told Newsday on Wednesday evening, Tobago police are continuing investigations and will be consulting the Director of Public Prosecutions for further advice.

He said he is unable to say how close police are to charging someone but says they are ensuring they first have substantial evidence.

Patrick was killed when she was hit by a car near east of the Auchenskeoch roundabout near Republic Bank on July 4. An autopsy showed she suffered multiple broken bones, a broken neck and blunt force trauma. Joggers found her lying partially in a drain.

Police believe Patrick had been dead for more than for more than 36 hours before she was found.