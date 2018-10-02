CAL violating Cabinet decision?

THE EDITOR: Last February Newsday published an article of mine asking questions about what Caribbean Airlines (CAL) calls its “domestic change fee guide.” If there was any response from the airline, I have neither seen nor heard it. Perhaps my questions did not deserve a response.

The other day two documents came to my notice. One is a Cabinet Note of August 23, 2017, recommending that there be a “penalty charge of $50 one way for change of flight date and ‘no-show’ on the air bridge.”

The second document is the Cabinet decision on the Note. It reads: “Cabinet agreed to implement a penalty charge of $50 one way for change of flight date on the Tobago air bridge in an effort to address the present operating costs and indiscipline on that air bridge.”

You will have observed that the Cabinet decision does not mention no-shows. Yet I understand that such people are in fact made to pay a $50 charge. If my understanding is correct, would CAL therefore be acting in accordance with, or in violation of, the Cabinet decision?

May I this time – may we all – hear from CAL?

REGINALD DUMAS via e-mail