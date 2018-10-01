Schoolgirl sexually assaulted near mosque

A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Saturday night close to a track near the Jamaat al Muslimeen Mosque in Mucurapo.

The incident was first reported to the St James police and transferred to the Child Protection Unit for further investigations.

Around 7 pm on Saturday the girl got into a red car with two occupants at the Diego Martin Main Road and asked to be taken to MovieTowne.

However, when the car reached close to the Jamaat al Muslimeen mosque the passenger in the back seat put a blue jersey over the victim’s face and ordered her out. She was forced into a bushy area where she was sexually assaulted.