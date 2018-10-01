Ministry of Labour hoping for balanced budget

Minister of Labour Jennifer Baptiste-Primus

Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development, said she is looking forward to a balanced 2018-2019 budget.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will present the 2018-2019 budget in Parliament today.

Baptiste-Primus said she already knew what the ministry is getting from the budget.

“We have sat down with our Minister of Planning and Development with regards to the public sector investment programme (PSIP). Our ministry is a small ministry when compared to other ministries that...offer broader and wider services to the citizenry.

But she also said, “Like everyone else we will wait for the Minister of Finance.

“I think the budget is going to be a balanced budget, because it is the Minister of Finance’s domain and I think it will be balanced in terms of the expectation of the population.”

Newsday asked Baptiste-Primus about her budget wish-list on Friday after the ministry’s Child Labour Art Competition prizegiving ceremony at the Art Society, Jamaica Boulevard, Federation Park.

She said while the ministry has different projects under the PSIP, all projects have been submitted and would have been approved to get the job done.