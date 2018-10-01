Maxi driver dies in crash

A 46-year-old Wallerfield maxi taxi driver who ran off the road and ended up in a ditch died early yesterday after being taken to the Arima hospital by police.

Arima police reports reveal that around 12.30 am yesterday they received a report that a red band maxi taxi was in a ditch on Peter Circular Road, Wallerfield.

They were also told the driver appeared to be trapped in the driver’s seat and was unconscious.

They found Ronald Lopez, 46, of Demerara Road, Wallerfield unconscious in the overturned maxi. He was taken to the Arima hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His death pushed the road fatality figure to 75 for the year compared with 81 for the same period last year.