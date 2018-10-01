Driver assigned to Mexican embassy escapes injuries

A driver assigned to the Mexican embassy escaped serious injuries on Saturday night when the driver of a wrecker collided with the embassy’s official car. This resulted in Mexican ambassador to this country Rosario Asala Molinero being forced to make alternative arrangements to be taken to her St Clair home.

According to reports, the ambassador was due to arrive at Piarco airport around 8.15 pm on Saturday and her official driver was scheduled to pick her up at the airport. The driver was parked in a restricted area of the airport around 8 pm on Saturday and was told by airport security that he was not allowed to park there.

The driver identified himself and produced documents but was instead told to proceed to Car Park F.

While on his way to Car Park F the driver of the wrecker veered onto the west bound lane and collided with the Mexican ambassador’s car.

A report was made to the Piarco police and investigations are continuing.