Athlete detained, flown to Tobago for ID parade
A 23-year-old athlete was arrested on Sunday and flown early yesterday to Tobago, where he was expected to be placed on an identification parade in connection with a hit-and-run accident.
Tobago police alerted their colleagues on Sunday that they needed assistance to detain the well-known athlete in connection with the fatality.
He was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon and arrangements made for him to be flown to Tobago early yesterday.
Sources said the athlete was wanted in connection with the death of Lenora Patrick, 55, of Mary’s Hill, Tobago.
On July 1 her body was found on Auchenskeoch/Buccoo Bay Road, leading onto the Claude Noel Highway.
Reply to "Athlete detained, flown to Tobago for ID parade"