WI cricket, CAL‘turning’ still

THE EDITOR: There is no major difference between the West Indies cricket team and Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL).

Both have been perpetually “turning the corner.” They have been turning the corner for so long that the administrators/managers in both organisations must be giddy.

While the West Indies team hopes to turn the corner to past glory, CAL hopes to turn the corner to profitability. I wish them luck. However, while I am a supreme optimist, I doubt they will be successful.

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain