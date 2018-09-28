Petit Valley man hit by stray bullet dies at hospital

Port of Spain General Hospital.

The 27-year-old Petit Valley man who was shot twice in the head by a stray bullet while having a driving lesson died at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Port of Spain General hospital on Thursday night.

His father, Stephen Gonsalves, was holding his hands and praying when his son died.

Stephen Gonsalves Jr never regained consciousness

Gonsalves was hoping his prayers would be answered and his son would pull through, but said when his son died he felt his whole world had been torn apart.

Yesterday Gonsalves told Newsday doctors had removed his son from the life support system on Thursday night, hoping he would breathe on his own and make progress, but this did not happen.