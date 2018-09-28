Murder toll now 400

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

The country recorded its 400th murder when a 28-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Akeem Boucher was shot dead close to the Tunapuna market early today.

Senior Homicide officers said based on statistics, 34 people had been murdered for the month, compared with 44 for the same period last year.

Police said most of the killings in the country were gang-related and the weapons were illegal guns.

They said while they had been making some progress in the arrest of suspects, many investigations had not been closed because eyewitnesses refuses to come forward and share useful information.