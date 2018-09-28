Medical staff who cared

THE EDITOR: I write to express my sincere gratitude to Drs Baksh and Roopnarine, the A&E nursing and X-ray staff of the Princes Town District Health Facility for their kind and efficient services on the morning of September 3.

In like manner, I also commend Drs Alexander and Ragbir of the Orthopedic Dept at the San Fernando General Hospital, as well as the two doctors at the trauma unit (whose names I did not get) for their most courteous attention that afternoon of the same day.

In spite of my discomfort because of my physical injuries that day, their collective expressions of reassurance and kindness certainly helped me to feel much better and to appreciate their sacrificial services they render from day to day.

TREVOR MOORLEY PhD via e-mail