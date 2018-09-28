Decomposing body found in Belmont

Homicide police were called to Belmont Circular Road on Thursday afternoon where the decomposing body of a 25-year-old man was found 10 feet down a precipice in the area. His hands and feet were bound and he appeared to have shot in the head. The man was later identified as Isidore Vincent of Lopinot.

The body was viewed by a District Medical Officer and ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre. Investigations are continuing.