Police investigate 25 cases of underage pregnancy

THE Child Protection Unit (CPU) in Western Division is probing the rape and impregnation of 25 teenagers between the age of 13 and 17. The rapes took place between January and early September. Yesterday, Newsday was told that in many instances, the suspects are teenagers themselves or relatives of the victims.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man of west Trinidad was charged with three counts of sexual penetration committed against a 13-year-old school girl who is now six months pregnant.

In another incident, 15-year-old Barataria teenager is now five months pregnant after being sexually active with a 19-year-old man from the west. This man is yet to be arrested.

In an interview today, chairman of the Children’s Authority Haniff Benjamin said he remains deeply concerned over the number of teenagers being impregnated by their attackers.

“Any statistic where children are impregnated is a worrying concern and it should be a worrying concern to all of us more so the Children’s Authority. This is a situation that has been plaguing Trinidad and Tobago for a long time and we need to do more to protect our children," Benjamin said.