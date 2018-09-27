Morvant woman abducted, raped

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A 23-year-old Morvant woman who hired a driver to take her to a job interview, was instead taken to a house at Bagatelle, Diego Martin, where she was repeatedly raped.

The rape was watched by three accomplices of the suspect, who cheered him on as he carried out the assault.

According to reports made to the police, around 10 am on Wednesday the woman left her home with a man she considered a friend, who was supposed to take her to his relative's home for the interview.

The woman said she was told the man’s relative was interested in hiring her, and she seized the opportunity to accompany the suspect to the interview not knowing that she was being set up.