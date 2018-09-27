N Touch
Thursday 27 September 2018
Groceries, money stolen from mosque

Sangre Grande police are probing the theft of groceries and money from a donation box at a masjid located at Toco Road, Sangre Grande.

According to reports around 8.55 pm on Tuesday Imam Hassan Ali secured the mosque and went away.

He returned at 5.30 am yesterday and discovered the mosque broken into and groceriess and a box containing an undisclosed amount of cash from the prayer room missing.

Imam Ali made a report to the Sangre Grande police and investigations are continuing.

