Grandfather surrenders for sexual touching

A 47-YEAR-OLD electrician who is married to the grandmother of a 13-year-old schoolgirl, has surrendered to Child Protection Unit police after learning that he was being sought in connection with sexual touching of the child.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at the man's home in west Trinidad two weeks ago and he surrendered on Wednesday. The child reported to police on Monday, that she was in a bedroom at the man's home where she went to visit and lime with her grandmother, when he entered a bedroom and began fondling her breast. She said the man left and returned a short while later and began fondling her private parts.