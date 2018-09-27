Campers shot in forest

File photo.

Two campers who were asleep in a makeshift tent in the Guayaguayare forest on Wednesday night, were shot in a brazen attack which has left police baffled.

According to reports, around 4.40 am yesterday, the victims Jason Romero, 36, of Guayaguayare, and his companion Sandra Lochan, 20, of the same address, were asleep in a camp in a semi-forested area when they were awakened by the sound of gunshots. Romero then felt a burning sensation in his chest and realised that he had been shot.

Lochan was also shot.