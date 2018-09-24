Paul proud cyclists getting national awards

Cyclist Nicholas Paul during practice at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, recently. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

NATIONAL cyclist Nicholas Paul is elated that the sport of cycling will be recognised at the 2018 National Award Ceremony at 6 pm tonight, as four of the five athletes that will be honoured are cyclists.

Paul, along with fellow cyclists Teniel Campbell, Kwesi Browne and Njisane Phillip, will receive Hummingbird Silver. Swimmer Dylan Carter will the lone national athlete receiving Hummingbird Silver outside of cycling.

The five TT athletes being awarded at the National Academy of Performing Arts tonight all performed brilliantly at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games in Colombia, which ended in early August.

Paul won three gold medals, Campbell earned one gold and three bronze, Browne copped one gold and one bronze, Phillip snatched one gold and Carter won three gold, one silver and one bronze.

Paul said, “It is always a special feeling to get awarded, especially a big award like that, so I am just really excited and happy and pleased with their choice to give me the award. I am just happy that everyone seeing the development of cycling and that we are on the rise. I just hope that we keep stepping forward and making the right choices and moving in that direction all the time, so we could keep the sport of cycling up.”

Paul said this award will not make him relaxed, promising to stay hungry as his goal is to compete at the 2020 Olympics. “I just go day by day, and I know my main goal is Olympics, so over these two years I just have to stay focused and keep pushing hard.”

Desmond Roberts, manager of Campbell, said his cyclist has been training hard and he is glad she is being recognised. “I feel honoured about it, she worked hard for it. That is very excellent that four cyclists will receive awards,” Roberts said.