Woman dies in car crash

A 22-year-old Chaguanas woman was killed after the car she was driving skidded off the road and crashed in a ditch this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Akeisha Allard of Edinburgh 500. Allard and her passenger Tanesha Arthur were heading north along Golden Grove Road, near the Piarco Police Station, when the silver Nissan Wingroad Allard was driving veered off the road. The accident took place around 4.30 am, police said.

Arthur, also 22, or Jonathan Road, Cunupia escaped without injury. Allard was taken to the Arima Health Facility where she died around 6 am. WPC Charles of the Piarco Police Station is continuing inquiries.