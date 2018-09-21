Constable shot by ‘friendly fire’

Constable St Clair assigned to the Sangre Grande CID was shot and wounded by accident during an anti-crime exercise at the North Eastern settlement, Sangre Grande this morning.

A POLICEMAN assigned to the Sangre Grande CID was shot and wounded by a fellow officer by accident during an anti-crime exercise early yesterday morning police sources confirmed.

According to reports, PC St Clair was on patrol with other members of the Eastern Division Task Force at North Eastern Settlement in Sangre Grande, when St Clair accidentally shot himself in the hand.

The other officers, upon hearing the gunshot, thought that they were under gunfire and began to fire their weapons as well. Newsday understands that St Clair was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was treated and discharged. An investigation has been launched.