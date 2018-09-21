N Touch
Friday 21 September 2018
Letters to the Editor

All knew but nothing done

THE EDITOR: The Treasure Queen disaster is a lot like Petrotrin as both were old, rusty, dilapidated and destined to sink and in both situations everyone in authority looked on and did nothing while they went down.

The owners and everyone else knew that this boat, along with many others in the past, was taking in water and slowly sinking long before she actually sank and they did absolutely nothing about it.

Everyone on social media knew. The media houses also knew as they were kept abreast of this disaster waiting to happen in Williams Bay in Chaguaramas. The Coast Guard knew. The CDA knew. The EMA knew. The Maritime Division and relevant ministries all knew and they all did nada. Zero. Zilch.

STEVEN VALDEZ, Westmoorings

