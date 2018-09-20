Western Union launches cash mobile app in TT

Western Union has launched the Western Union® mobile app in Trinidad and Tobago, enabling customers to start a money transfer on the app and pay in cash at an agent location. Customers can also expedite cash pick-ups by completing the transaction’s details on the app to further expedite their cash payout at Western Union retail agent locations across the island.

In a release Western Union said the mobile app – available on iOS and Android – speeds money movement from Trinidad and Tobago to more than 200 countries and territories, including top sending destinations such as the United States, Jamaica, Guyana, Cuba and Colombia. The app keeps a record of the transaction, allowing senders to make easier transactions afterwards. It also allows users to check the status of a transaction and find a nearby Western Union agent location.

Rodrigo Garcia Estebarena, Western Union’s vice president for Mexico, Caribbean and Central America said, “We know our customers live in both the physical and digital world. The cash-pay mobile app option enhances customer experience with increased smartphone usage, while further speeding up the delivery of services across our Western Union retail agents in Trinidad and Tobago.”

In alliance with its agent, GraceKennedy Money Services, Western Union offers domestic and international money transfers in Trinidad and Tobago from more than 50 agent locations throughout the country.

As an introductory offer, Western Union will charge a US$10 transfer fee to send up to US$250 to virtually anywhere in the world using the cash-pay option within Western Union’s mobile app.