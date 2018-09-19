Police ID third suspect in Pollonais kidnapping

WHILE an identification parade was being conducted at Chaguanas Police Station earlier today with another suspect in the Natalie Pollonais kidnapping, two men including a policeman were making their second appearance in the San Fernando Magistrates' court charged with kidnapping Pollonais.

Police said the third suspect, who is a contractor from Princes Town, was interviewed by detectives and then placed on an ID parade. The suspect's attorney Indira Binda was present during the parade which was attended by Pollonais.

Police Constable Shaundell Euin, 24, of Gasparillo who was last based at the San Fernando Police Station and labourer Gregory James, 50, of La Brea, were denied bail by senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine.

They first appeared in court on the Pollonais kidnapping charge on Tuesday and were remanded into custody to return to court today.

Pollonais, 47, of Palmiste Gardens was kidnapped on September 6 after she drove off from C-3 mall in Corinth having just worked out at the gym. She was rescued by police four days later. Magistrate Antoine remanded both men into custody and adjourned the case to October 16.

Police confirmed that in addition to the Princes Town contractor another police officer remains in custody as a person of interest in the case.