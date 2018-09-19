Le hunte: Traditional mail down, parcel delivery increased

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte said he has observed that parcel delivery has increased although traditional mail- post cards and letters- have experienced a sharp dip in popularity due to advances in technology.

Speaking to reporters following the launch of TT Post’s address improvement and postal code project at the San Fernando City Auditorium, Harris Promenade yesterday, Le Hunte said despite the decline, staff rationalising is “not on the cards” and TT Post had to “maximise” the new market opportunities to ensure the company’s profitability.

‘At this point in time, the concept of rationalising staff, that is not on the cards now, what we are talking about is how do we maximize the new opportunities that present themselves in the market so that we could make the company profitable and utilise the existing staff as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

He said traditional pieces of mail had fallen from a high of 80,000 pieces to 45,000 pieces.